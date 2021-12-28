Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

At-home COVID-19 tests largely sold out across EBR as cases continue to rise

By Austin Kemker
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Walgreens, there are no at-home COVID tests in its stores in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, or Iberville Parishes.

At other pharmacies around Baton Rouge, you will be hard pressed to find any at-home COVID tests. Even online, CVS reports the tests are sold out.

At-home COVID-19 tests are largely sold out at pharmacies across East Baton Rouge.
At-home COVID-19 tests are largely sold out at pharmacies across East Baton Rouge.(WAFB)

Dr. Catherine O’Neal, the chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake, said the test shortage is coming at a critical time when COVID cases are on the rise in Louisiana.

According to O’Neal, OLOL’s COVID population doubled over the weekend. Currently, 35 patients have the virus. It is a number that is significantly lower than at the peak of the Delta variant. Still, she said that number is cause for concern, especially as easy, convenient at-home testing is getting harder to find.

At-home COVID-19 tests are largely sold out at pharmacies across East Baton Rouge.
At-home COVID-19 tests are largely sold out at pharmacies across East Baton Rouge.(WAFB)

“It’s really important that we have quick and available testing,” said O’Neal. “We have quick and available testing through the drive-throughs here at the medical center, but if you live in Mamou, Louisiana I don’t have quick and available testing, unless I go to the pharmacy to pick up some in-home tests.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, it is awaiting shipment of more at-home tests like the ones it gave out last Friday. A spokesman said there was no timeline on when those would be available.

RELATED STORIES

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Covid-19 testing in Baton Rouge area
Covid-19 testing in Baton Rouge area
LDH reports some test results may take at least 14 days to be returned following an increased...
EBRPSS hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing event
EBRCOA temporarily closed
EBRCOA closes temporarily due to COVID-19 cases amongst staff
Source: EBR Council on Aging
EBR Council on Aging closed through Jan. 3 due to COVID-19 cases among staff