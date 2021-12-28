Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2 shot in Denham Springs on Monday night

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Denham Springs, La. (WAFB) - A double shooting in Denham Springs on Monday night has wounded two people, according to officials.

Denham Springs Police Chief J. Shannon Womack said two people were shot a little after 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 while they were sitting inside a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The victims drove themselves to the hospital, and they are suffering from non-life threatening injuries, said Womack.

There is no word on any suspects yet, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Police
1 shot in Baker on Monday afternoon
Shooting occurs Monday night on Hyacinth Avenue
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of...
MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in imminent danger
At-home COVID-19 tests are largely sold out at pharmacies across East Baton Rouge.
At-home COVID-19 tests largely sold out across EBR as cases continue to rise