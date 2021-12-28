2 shot in Denham Springs on Monday night

Denham Springs, La. (WAFB) - A double shooting in Denham Springs on Monday night has wounded two people, according to officials.

Denham Springs Police Chief J. Shannon Womack said two people were shot a little after 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 while they were sitting inside a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The victims drove themselves to the hospital, and they are suffering from non-life threatening injuries, said Womack.

There is no word on any suspects yet, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.

