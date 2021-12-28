1 shot in Baker on Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bullet grazed one person during a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon in Baker, according to officials.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said one person was shot in a drive-by shooting at 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gibbens Payne Avenue on Monday, Dec. 27. The vehicle came down street and started firing at some folks outside a house.

The person shot was treated and released, he said.

Police have a suspect, but nobody is in custody, he added.

Motive is currently unknown.

