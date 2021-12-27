What’s the proper way to eat a candy cane?
Dec. 26 is National Candy Cane Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — On National Candy Cane Day 2021, we want to know: Where do you start, the straight side or the curved end?
A survey by the National Confectioners Association found that 58% of U.S. consumers eat the straight end first, while 30% start with the curved side.
As for the remaining 12%, the association reported in December 2019 that those people eat candy canes by first breaking them into pieces.
Candy canes are a holiday staple, with nearly 2 billion being sold in the four weeks before each Christmas and Hanukkah. People look to them and their other favorite treats to offer a sense of nostalgia and familiarity during the holidays, industry analysts say.
The NCA says candy canes have been a special part of our Christmas celebrations for 350 years.
The traditional red and white candy cane provides a tasty treat and can double as a Christmas tree ornament or part of a holiday decoration.
But does it have to be peppermint? Apparently not.
By far, peppermint remains the go-to flavor for candy canes.
But store shelves now offer so much more.
Ferrara Candy, which sold nearly 7,000 tons of candy canes in 2020, added Brach’s brand Funfetti and wintergreen candy canes for 2021.
A few years ago, Spangler introduced Oreo candy canes. The company makes more than 3 million candy canes every day year round.
Candy fans also can have candy canes and their favorite candies at the same time, including Dum Dums, Jelly Belly, Smarties, Hot Tamales, Airheads, Hawaiian Punch, Lifesavers, Starburst, Skittles, Fun Dip, Now & Later, Bobs Peppermint, Cherry Rainbow, SweeTarts, Alexander the Grape, Johnny Apple Treats and Nerds, to name a few.
Lovers of cookies and cereals can find candy canes flavored like Froot Loops, Kool-Aid and A&W Root Beer. And there are strawberry- and watermelon-flavored candy canes not to mention Hammond’s Candies’ cotton candy, fruit punch and apple pie flavors.
National Day Calendar shared these fun facts about candy canes:
▬ The average candy cane is 5 inches tall.
▬ Alain Roby, Geneva pastry chef, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest candy cane, measuring 51 feet long.
▬ While most candy canes are not sugar- or calorie-free, all have no fat or cholesterol.
▬ Striped red and white candy canes were first introduced in 1900.
▬ The first machine to make candy canes was invented in 1921 by Brasher O. Westerfield. Until then, they were made by hand.
▬ Bob McCormack and his brother-in-law and priest Gregory Keller brought the candy cane to the masses. What started out as candymaking for McCormack’s friends and family turned into mass production when Keller invented the machine that enabled Bob’s Candies to go big time.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.