TPSO searches for man who escaped parish jail

Clarence Gaten Jr.
Clarence Gaten Jr.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Amite, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Clarence Gaten Jr., 38, who escaped from the parish jail and is currently wanted for his escape, attempted car jacking, and child endangerment, according to officials.

According to TPSO, Gaten was last seen headed south behind Dirt Cheap and wearing navy blue jail attire. He has a large tattoo on his chest and possible injuries to both of his arms.

TPSO said Gaten was incarcerated for two counts of failure to appear and resisting of a police officer four days ago.

Officials have secured a perimeter around the area as TPSO deputies attempt to locate him, they said.

If anyone sees Gaten, do not approach, and call 911 immediately. Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line can be reached at 1.800.554.5245, tangicrimestoppers.com, and on the P3 Tips app.

