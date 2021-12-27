Red Bags
SLU collecting used Christmas trees to enhance wetlands

Recycling program begins Jan. 4, 2022
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Southeastern Louisiana University say they will be collecting discarded Christmas trees again this year to benefit the state’s wetlands.

This is the 26th year SLU has held its Christmas tree recycling program.

Discarded Christmas trees can be dropped off and used for wetland restoration instead of being thrown in the trash.     

File photo of Southeastern Louisiana University's Christmas tree recycling program.
File photo of Southeastern Louisiana University's Christmas tree recycling program. Organizers say the trees are used to enhance the state's wetlands.(Randy Bergeron | Randy Bergeron/Southeastern Louisiana University)

“We can put the old Christmas trees to work in our area marshland while also reducing the waste stream going into landfills,” said Rob Moreau, manager of Southeastern’s Turtle Cove Environmental Research Station located on Pass Manchac between Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Hammond Maintenance facility, located at 18104 US 190 next to the Piggly Wiggly supermarket, beginning Jan. 4 through March 1, 2022.

Trees should be stripped of any ornaments, lights, tinsel, stands, nails, and screws.

Organizers say they estimate approximately 40,000 trees have been deployed through the Southeastern program over the last 26 years.

