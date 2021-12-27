Red Bags
Record warm end to December

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - December 2021 looks to go down as the warmest December on record. That’s because a few record highs are in jeopardy and morning lows and afternoon highs will be running 15-25 degrees warmer than normal. These warm temperatures are still expected to occur even with abundant cloud cover and an increase in rain chances as we close out the year and head into 2022.

Late December Warmth
Late December Warmth(WAFB)

Monday will stay mainly dry with just a few sprinkles possible. Measurable rainfall will likely hold off until Tuesday afternoon as scattered showers and a few non-severe t-storms will be in the forecast. Atmospheric parameters will be more conducive for a few strong storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the local area under a Marginal (1 out of 5) to Slight (2 out of 5) Risk for severe weather. The severe potential is not a slam dunk by any means Wednesday. Rain chances have even been lowered for Wednesday due to latest model trends. For now, the forecast calls for scattered showers and t-storms with one or two having the potential of becoming strong to severe. The better opportunity for severe weather appears to be in Central Mississippi and Alabama Wednesday.

Severe Weather Threat
Severe Weather Threat(WAFB)
Upcoming Rain Chances
Upcoming Rain Chances(WAFB)

Lingering showers will be in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain considerably well above average. That all changes on the 2nd day of the new year. A strong cold front will push through the area Sunday morning. Showers and t-storms will increase in coverage late Saturday with falling temperatures during the day on Sunday as the front pushes further south. Once again, the cold weather won’t last long. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be cold. We might even see our first freeze of the 2021-2022 Fall/Winter. By Tuesday afternoon a warming trend will have already begun.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

