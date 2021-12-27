Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day,...
Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stayed at Windsor Castle instead of spending Christmas at her Sandringham estate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sun said the video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place on Christmas morning.

Officers found a crossbow after searching the man. Police said the suspect is in custody under the Mental Health Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 7:30 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, Dec. 27
FIRST ALERT 7:30 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, Dec. 27
Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died.
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91
File photo
SLU collecting used Christmas trees to enhance wetlands
Expect near record high temperatures all week
Near record highs all week, rain chances return