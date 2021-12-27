Near record highs all week, rain chances return

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unusually warm weather will continue through the end of 2021. In fact, we will be near record highs each day through the week into New Year’s Day. It currently looks as though our best chances for setting new records will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the record on both days standing at 79°. But record high or not, it will be way too warm for late December.

Expect near record high temperatures all week (WAFB)

The other headline this week will be returning rain chances. Today stays mainly dry, with just a few spotty showers possible, and highs again topping out near 80°. Rain chances then climb for Tuesday and Wednesday in response to a pair of upper-air disturbances impacting the area. I’ve got rain chances on both days posted in the 50%-60% range, with highs still expected to top out near or slightly above 80°.

Future Radar and Clouds (WAFB)

In addition to returning rain chances, we’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for a few strong storms by Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for most of our area, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk posted near and north of the state line. Damaging winds appear to be the main threat in any stronger storms, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

Near-record warmth continues through the end of 2021 into the new year. The good news is that it currently looks as though New Year’s festivities on Friday night should largely stay dry. If you have plans to be out Friday night, look for temperatures in the low 70s potentially only falling into the upper 60s through the evening.

The extended outlook does point toward the potential for a significant cold front arriving over the weekend. For now, I’ve got good rain chances returning late Saturday into Sunday morning in association with the front, followed by a big cool down from Sunday into early next week. In fact, we may flirt with our first freeze on the winter season in Baton Rouge by early next week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.