Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Kwanzaa begins with celebration of unity

Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates...
Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates seven core principles, including unity, creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sunday marked the first day of the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa.

Following Christmas, Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates seven core principles, including creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.

A candle is lit each night on a seven-branched candelabra called the kinara, similar to the menorah in Hanukkah. The first candle lit on Sunday is for the principle of unity in the family, community, nation and race.

Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the start of Kwanzaa on social media Sunday, saying her family’s celebrations of the holiday are among her “favorite childhood memories.”

“When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time. Friends and family members would fill our home. We would listen to the elders tell stories and watch them light the candles on the kinara,” she wrote.

Harris added that her favorite principle is the second: kujichagulia, or self-determination.

“This principle is about having the power to design your own life and determine your own future. It’s a deeply American principle,” she wrote.

Created in 1966, Kwanzaa became popular in the 1980s in tandem with the Black Power movement.

The celebration of Kwanzaa ends on the first day of the new year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas
Late December warmth
Record heat and returning rain chances this week
Clarence Gaten Jr.
TPSO locates man who escaped parish jail
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Burrow breaks Bengals record for passing yards in a game