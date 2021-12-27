Red Bags
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in need of donations as 2022 nears

File photo
File photo(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the past two years, many of you have lost your jobs and have struggled to put food on the table. As a result, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank said more families have reached out for help.

Mike Manning, the President and CEO of the GBR Food Bank said they are continuing to help those in need going into 2022.

To volunteer or donate, CLICK HERE to visit their website.

