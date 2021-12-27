FEMA specialists will be at Home Depot in Denham Springs to offer recovery advice

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Specialists with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be at the Home Depot in Denham Springs this week to help answer questions from residents who are still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Experts will help you sift through how to clean up the damage and discuss how to best reduce risk in future disasters. They will also have information about selecting contractors, flood insurance, roof repair, and other topics. No appointment is needed.

The FEMA specialists will be at the Home Depot in Denham Springs from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.