EBRPSS hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge School system will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for EBR school students and families on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Students, faculty, and families can visit the two testing locations from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

EBRPSS Covid testing (EBRPSS)

Broadmoor High School located at 10100 Goodwood Blvd and Orion Labs located at 2380 Town Center Blvd. Suite 1010. (Call on arrival 225-910-8308)

EBR students, staff, or faculty members who are already registered do not need to re-register prior to testing. Any family member of a student, staff, or faculty member will need to register under the school they’re affiliated with. Register here

