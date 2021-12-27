Red Bags
EBRPSS hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing event

LDH reports some test results may take at least 14 days to be returned following an increased...
LDH reports some test results may take at least 14 days to be returned following an increased demand for the testing and a shortage of supplies at the labs processing the tests. Despite the delays, a representative from the state's health department says he believes the numbers being released by LDH depict an accurate picture of COVID-19 in Louisiana.
By WAFB
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge School system will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for EBR school students and families on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Students, faculty, and families can visit the two testing locations from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

EBRPSS Covid testing
EBRPSS Covid testing(EBRPSS)

Broadmoor High School located at 10100 Goodwood Blvd and Orion Labs located at 2380 Town Center Blvd. Suite 1010. (Call on arrival 225-910-8308)

EBR students, staff, or faculty members who are already registered do not need to re-register prior to testing. Any family member of a student, staff, or faculty member will need to register under the school they’re affiliated with. Register here

