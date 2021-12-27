EBR Council on Aging closed through Jan. 3 due to COVID-19 cases among staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) say their congregate meal centers (senior centers) and offices will be temporarily closed through Jan. 3, 2022, due to several staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

EBRCOA will provide shelf-stable meals for nutritional services members and Meals on Wheels participants.

If a senior citizen is in need of a meal during the temporary closure, officials say they should call 225-923- 8000 and request a Shelf-Stable Meal. Once requested, the senior can drive-thru and pick up the meal at The Lotus Center (1701 Main Street) between 8:00 a.m. -10:30 a.m.

Officials say the agency has practiced and implemented all CDC and LDH recommended COVID-19 mitigation measures.

One hundred percent of EBROCA staff members are fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, including the employees with breakthrough cases who have tested positive.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the safety of all seniors across the parish during this pandemic, as well as our staff. This is not the time to let down your guards! Enjoy your holidays, but please continue to be diligent with following proper COVID protocols such as sanitizing and disinfecting shared surfaces, wearing your facemasks, and continuing to wash your hands frequently,” Tasha Clark-Amar, CEO of EBRCOA, said in a statement to WAFB.

For more information, call the Council on Aging at (225) 923-8000.

