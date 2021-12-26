Red Bags
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson sets NFL record

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU star wide receiver and current Vikings Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson set an NFL record for most receiving yards in a players’ first two seasons against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Entering the game against the Rams, Jefferson needed just 21 yards to pass former Tiger Odell Beckham Jr. for the record.

So far on the season, Jefferson has caught 89 passes for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns. He was selected to his second Pro Bowl this season, he made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season in 2020.

Through two seasons, the former Tiger has caught 177 passes, for 2,735 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was selected as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

