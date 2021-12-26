Terrebonne authorities seek attempted murder suspect after Christmas shooting in Gray

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Terrebonne Parish are on the hunt for a man suspected of shooting another man during a Christmas Day gathering in Gray, La.

Tyrik Jenkins, 20, is wanted on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, Sheriff Timothy Soignet’s office said. According to the TPSO, several witnesses identified Jenkins as the gunman who fled after shooting another 20-year-old man multiple times Saturday around 12:21 p.m. at a holiday gathering in the 200 block of Bon Jovi Boulevard.

The victim initially was treated at a local hospital, then was transferred to “an out-of-area medical facility” for additional treatment, authorities said. The TPSO said the victim was considered “stable” as of Saturday night.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Jenkins through the 32nd Judicial District Court. Jenkins already was wanted on suspicion of home invasion in a separate Terrebonne Parish incident, authorities said. His bond was pre-set at $75,000 in that case.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the TPSO at (985) 876-2500.

