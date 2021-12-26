St. Vincent de Paul serves hundreds of Christmas day meals and gifts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people waited outside of St. Vincent de Paul to receive their Christmas gift: a hot meal, clothes, and toys for children.

Walking by the lines, a lot of smiles could be seen on people’s faces. It is clear that they were grateful, but Michael Washington went out of his way to express his gratitude.

“Today is just a wonderful day you know. I wasn’t even expecting this,” Washington said. “It just shows you how life is man. When you just see a whole group of people happy, it’s just wonderful.”

Washington, a New Orleans native, said he came to Baton Rouge four years ago looking for a positive change. While he admits things have not been easy for him, the big grin on his face told a different story.

Michael Acaldo, president of St. Vincent de Paul, has helped put on this event for the past 32 years. He said they served over 600 meals to families in need. Over 300 toys were also handed out to children.

“It’s uplifting because when you hear so many people saying thank you, saying that this is the gift they got, it’s amazing,” said Acaldo.

Acaldo said 200 people would come to volunteer on a normal Christmas Day. Due to COVID-19, they were only allowed to have 50 volunteers. One of those was Shelby Bennett.

“What better way to spend Christmas Day than passing out presents to kids,” said Bennett. “We’re supposed to take care of other people and do things for other people, and it blesses me to volunteer for all these other places. It gives me a blessing.”

“It’s so neat to see so many people wanting to give of their time and talent on Christmas Day,” said Acaldo. “They’re taking a step away from their families to give to other families that may not have anywhere to go. That’s a powerful thing we see time and time again.”

After Washington received his meal and new clothing, he paused to look at everything going on around him. While he knew he had enough to make it through the day, he knew that wasn’t the case for a lot of people surrounding him.

“A lot of people don’t have... they’re not fortunate. This is a blessing. I’m not gonna say it’s Christmas because every day is Christmas. Look at how many people that are happy bruh walking away. Some of them can’t even tout all they stuff they have. And the kids man, look at the smiles on their faces. They say it’s better to give than receive, and I find that it’s true. The more you give, the more you be happy,” said Washington.

