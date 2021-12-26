Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police on scene of shooting on St. Gerard Ave.; ‘injuries appear to be fatal’

Police are investigating a shooting on St. Gerard Ave. near McClelland Dr. on Sunday, Dec. 26,...
Police are investigating a shooting on St. Gerard Ave. near McClelland Dr. on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is on the scene of a shooting on St. Gerard Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Investigators said they responded to a reported shooting on St. Gerard near McClelland Drive. They added “injuries appear to be fatal.”

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping
Two Washington Parish women died early Sunday (Dec. 26) in a single-vehicle highway crash north...
Two Washington Parish women killed in highway crash near Bogalusa, LSP says
Julio 'Rocky' Keenum, 39, is wanted by New Orleans police on suspicion of attempted murder...
Bourbon Street stabbing suspect sought by New Orleans police
Tyrik Jenkins, 20, is wanted by Terrebonne Parish authorities on suspicion of attempted...
Terrebonne authorities seek attempted murder suspect after Christmas shooting in Gray