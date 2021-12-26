Red Bags
Ian Book on being the Saints QB1: ‘It’s time go out there and do it’

Ian Book will possibly see his first regular season action for the Saints on Monday. (Photo by...
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No Taysom Hill or Trevor Siemian on the roster this week due to COVID, so the next man up, it’s rookie Ian Book.

“Yeah, it’s been a wild week, there’s no doubt. You know, I went to the first day of practice. Trevor (Siemian) didn’t feel well, and he went in (to get COVID tested) immediately. He got tested and after practice he was positive, so boom, that was one (quarterback). I am losing track of days, but yesterday, Taysom (Hill) called me and told me he had tested positive. It was just boom, boom, two positive tests (for the quarterbacks). I can count, so I knew I was the last one (available),” said rookie quarterback Ian Book.

Book last saw action against the Ravens in the preseason. On Monday night against the Dolphins it’ll be a much bigger stage.

“Last time we (met with media) talked was in training camp, getting ready to play the second half of the Baltimore game. I feel a ton better. That feels so long ago. Every time there was a rep, I got to take it mentally. Add up all of those reps, I got to do them mentally. I never got to do it with the ones obviously, but every time they were practicing and watching film, I had to envision it was me out there. I was cueing those reads over and over until it was really engrained in my mind. I do feel a lot better. The coaches have been getting with me and getting me all set up. It’s time to go out there and do it,” said Book.

“Yeah, he is doing well. I thought he threw the ball well today. I said this to the team also, obviously we have a new quarterback, but it’s more than just the new quarterback. It is everyone else painting the right picture, it is about us playing well in the kicking game and on defense. He is going to do fine. He is excited about the opportunity. Obviously, there will be some plays where we want to get on to the next play, but you know, he is kind of going to class with the gameplan. He’s done a good job of handling that. It’s up to us as coaches to get him the right things relative to the game and where we’re at offensively,” said Sean Payton.

This experience for Book is all new, but he’s no doubt ready for the bright lights.

“I’m going to be pretty buzzed, yeah. I don’t know what it’s going to feel like. I’ve played in big games (at Notre Dame), but this is the biggest one. We are professionals now and this is Monday night football. I grew up watching primetime football ever since I was a little kid. It was a dream of mine (to play prime time football), and I just keep telling myself what a great opportunity this is. There’s a million excuses out there, is what I’d say, but we’re going to use none of them. We’re just going to go out there and play. We’re all professionals, and when your name is called, you have to go out there and perform,” said Book.

