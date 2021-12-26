Helicopter, K-9 units search for 2 in Pointe Coupee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is using K-9 units and a helicopter to look for two men at the corner of La. 416 and Wye Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the subjects were in a stolen vehicle and fled. It is unknown if they are armed and dangerous.

Police encourage anyone who lives in the area, including Lorio Dairy Road, Lorio Acres, La. 416, and Wye Road, to remain inside. Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anything related to the search.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

