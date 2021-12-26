Red Bags
Double shooting occurs on Dalton Avenue

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were hurt during a shooting in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Dalton Avenue on Saturday, Dec, 25.

Injuries appear non-life-threatening at this time, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

