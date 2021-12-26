Double shooting occurs on Dalton Avenue
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were hurt during a shooting in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.
Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Dalton Avenue on Saturday, Dec, 25.
Injuries appear non-life-threatening at this time, according to officials.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
