Double shooting occurs on Dalton Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were hurt during a shooting in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Dalton Avenue on Saturday, Dec, 25.

Injuries appear non-life-threatening at this time, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

