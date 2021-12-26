Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Crash kills unrestrained driver in Ascension Parish

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Donaldsonville, La. (WAFB) - One man is dead following a single vehicle crash Sunday Morning on La. Highway 1 in Ascension Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, John Gray, 43, of Plaquemine, died on scene after being ejected from a vehicle that had run off the road and struck a truck.

Gray was unrestrained at the time of the crash, said police.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said Troop A began investigating the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.

According to police’s initial investigation, Gray was traveling south on La. Hwy. 1 in a 2021 Western Star tractor trailer when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a tree bordering the road.

Police said they are still investigating the reason why the vehicle went off the road.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Gray for analysis, they said.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers investigated two deadly crashes, resulting in three deaths on Sunday, Dec. 26. All three drivers involved in these crashes were unrestrained, and all three sustained fatal injuries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Burrow breaks Bengals record for passing yards in a game
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before an NFL football game...
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson sets NFL record
Two Washington Parish women died early Sunday (Dec. 26) in a single-vehicle highway crash north...
Two Washington Parish women killed in highway crash near Bogalusa, LSP says