Crash kills unrestrained driver in Ascension Parish

Donaldsonville, La. (WAFB) - One man is dead following a single vehicle crash Sunday Morning on La. Highway 1 in Ascension Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, John Gray, 43, of Plaquemine, died on scene after being ejected from a vehicle that had run off the road and struck a truck.

Gray was unrestrained at the time of the crash, said police.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said Troop A began investigating the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.

According to police’s initial investigation, Gray was traveling south on La. Hwy. 1 in a 2021 Western Star tractor trailer when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a tree bordering the road.

Police said they are still investigating the reason why the vehicle went off the road.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Gray for analysis, they said.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers investigated two deadly crashes, resulting in three deaths on Sunday, Dec. 26. All three drivers involved in these crashes were unrestrained, and all three sustained fatal injuries.

