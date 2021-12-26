Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Burrow breaks Bengals record for passing yards in a game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATTI (WAFB) - Former LSU star and Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow made history on Sunday, Dec. 26 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft threw for a franchise record of 525 yards against the Ravens breaking the single game record.

Burrow also threw for four touchdowns in the 41-21 over the Ravens and in the two games this season against Baltimore Burrow threw for 941 yards, seven touchdowns, and completed 58-of-87 passes with an interception.

Former Tiger and current Bengal Ja’Marr Chase also had a big day against the Ravens as he caught seven passes for 125 yards and he was also selected to his first Pro Bow in his rookie season on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

On the season, Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards, 30 touchdowns and completing .70% of his passes. The Bengals (9-6) are currently the AFC North leaders and hold the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before an NFL football game...
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson sets NFL record
Ian Book will possibly see his first regular season action for the Saints on Monday. (Photo by...
Ian Book on being the Saints QB1: ‘It’s time go out there and do it’
Drew Brees retired in March. Derick E. Hingle/New Orleans Saints Pool Photo
Saints reach out to Drew Brees for a possible return to the Black and Gold
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is one of 15 Saints players currently on the...
Total of 15 Saints players land on reserve/Covid-19 list