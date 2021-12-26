After unseasonably warm Christmas, more warm days ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We officially made it up to 79 degrees on Christmas Day, not only well above the average, but in the top ten, six to be exact, all time warmest Christmases in Baton Rouge.

Christmas Day high. (WAFB)

Warmest Christmas Days. (WAFB)

This warm weather pattern will continue over the brunt of the ten-day forecast. Sunday will be similar, early morning clouds and fog, then a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the upper 70s.

Evening weather outlook for Sunday, Dec. 26. (WAFB)

Rain chances will come back into the picture starting Tuesday, then small rain chances through Saturday. All rain amounts appear to be generally light and manageable.

Forecast highs will remain in the upper 70s most of next work week, through New Year’s Day Saturday. Then the next significant cold front will move in and give us a big cool down.

10 day forecast as of Sunday, Dec. 26. (WAFB)

We still won’t find our first freeze of the season in this ten-day forecast, as the warmest December on record continues.

