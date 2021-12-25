Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul serving hot meals Christmas Day

Volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul prepare for annual Christmas meal
Volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul prepare for annual Christmas meal
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot meals will be given out to anyone in need on Christmas Day, thanks to volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul.

From 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, a traditional Christmas meal to-go will be served.

There will also be limited outdoor seating available for guests, according to organizers.

The annual Christmas meal will take place at the St. Vincent de Paul dining room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

Volunteers will also provide gifts to every child in attendance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Sgt. Jason Martin tests out his new prosthetic leg.
BRPD officer hit by alleged drunk driver receives prosthetic leg
Organizers put together a one-stop shop event where the homeless could grab a warm meal, toys,...
Volunteers give back to those most in need
BRPD officer hit by alleged drunk driver receives prosthetic leg
BRPD officer hit by alleged drunk driver receives prosthetic leg
Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church
Church toy giveaway blesses community