Volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul serving hot meals Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot meals will be given out to anyone in need on Christmas Day, thanks to volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul.

From 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, a traditional Christmas meal to-go will be served.

There will also be limited outdoor seating available for guests, according to organizers.

The annual Christmas meal will take place at the St. Vincent de Paul dining room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

Volunteers will also provide gifts to every child in attendance.

