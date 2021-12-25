Surveillance cameras catch Baton Rouge theft in action

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accused thief is spending Christmas behind bars.

Deputies arrested Derick Mancuso, 32, of Baton Rouge, after he allegedly made off with tools and tires from an Olga Lee Drive resident’s carport on Friday, Dec. 24, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crime was caught on the homeowner’s camera.

According to arrest records, the homeowner reported the theft after seeing in his surveillance cameras a white man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans stealing items from his carport.

The homeowner reportedly told dispatchers that the man left after taking a red Craftsman toolset and two large truck tires and loading them into an older model white Chevrolet car.

EBRSO deputies reported that they attempted to pull over someone matching the suspect’s description at an intersection. The suspect, later identified as Mancuso, continued traveling northbound on Jones Creek Road.

They said he made three separate lane changes without using a turn signal, and then, he drove into the southbound lanes of traffic on Jones Creek Road and continued northbound in the opposite direction of traffic flow. One of the tires blew in the vehicle he was driving, causing him to run off the road into a yard before coming to a stop.

Mancuso fled on foot, and deputies found him laying down underneath a pool table in a large stand-alone apartment next to a residence’s swimming pool, they said.

Law enforcement charged Mancuso with failure to signal an improper turn, resisting an officer, aggravated escape, reckless operation of a vehicle, theft, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, illegal possession of stolen things, and aggravated flight from an officer.

Officials reported that they found the toolset in plain view on the passenger side floorboard of the white Chevrolet car, along with Mancuso’s cell phone.

EBRSO’s Criminal Intelligence Unit confirmed the vehicle used, an Impala, was reported stolen on Thursday, Dec. 23 to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to records.

Mancuso has been previously convicted three times for theft, according to arrest records.

The bond is set at $33,500.

