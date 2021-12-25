Red Bags
One of the warmest Christmas days on record

By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue, not only today, but much of the ten-day forecast. Today is starting out with another round of fog, and milder and muggier conditions with temperatures in the 60s.

We’ll have highs in the upper 70s to near 80, which would put us in the top five for all-time warmest Christmases in Baton Rouge. These records go back to 1893!

We’ll have a mixture of sun and clouds the next several days, with highs near 80, right into the work week. The next chance of rain will be on Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. We’ll have small rain chances through the remainder of the work week, the best chance on Thursday.

The warm pattern will last through next week, the end of the year, making this December one of the warmest on record. We will finally get another cool down at the tail end of the ten-day forecast when a cold front moves in around New Years Day. Take care and have a very merry Christmas.

