One person shot Saturday morning, BRPD investigating
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after one person was shot in Baton Rouge Saturday morning.
Bullets started flying near a hotel in the Gwenadele Avenue area, according to first responders.
Police said an individual arrived at a local medical facility with an apparent gunshot wound Dec. 25.
The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police have confirmed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
