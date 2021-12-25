Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One person shot Saturday morning, BRPD investigating

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after one person was shot in Baton Rouge Saturday morning.

Bullets started flying near a hotel in the Gwenadele Avenue area, according to first responders.

Police said an individual arrived at a local medical facility with an apparent gunshot wound Dec. 25.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police have confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Derick Mancuso
Surveillance cameras catch Baton Rouge theft in action
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is one of 15 Saints players currently on the...
Total of 15 Saints players land on reserve/Covid-19 list
Man dead in Christmas shooting near Sherwood Forest Blvd.