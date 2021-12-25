One person shot Saturday morning, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after one person was shot in Baton Rouge Saturday morning.

Bullets started flying near a hotel in the Gwenadele Avenue area, according to first responders.

Police said an individual arrived at a local medical facility with an apparent gunshot wound Dec. 25.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police have confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

