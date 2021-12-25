Red Bags
One person dead in Christmas shooting near Sherwood Forest Blvd.

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a reported shooting that happened on Christmas morning in the Sherwood Forest area.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Court, not far from N. Harrells Ferry Rd. and S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Saturday, Dec. 25.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Coroner’s Officer has been notified, according to BRPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

