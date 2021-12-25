Red Bags
Multi-vehicle crash on I-110 sends 2 to hospital in serious condition

Police are investigating a crash on I-110 North near the I-110/I-10 split involving multiple vehicles, including one that flipped.
Police are investigating a crash on I-110 North near the I-110/I-10 split involving multiple vehicles, including one that flipped.(Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including one that flipped, on Christmas Eve, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the crash happened on I-110 North near the I-110/I-10 split around 8 p.m.

Emergency responders said two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

People not being able to reach their destinations due to flight cancellations aren’t the only ones experiencing holiday travel woes.

Drivers should find another route. It is unknown when all lanes will reopen.

