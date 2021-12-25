Multi-vehicle crash on I-110 sends 2 to hospital in serious condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including one that flipped, on Christmas Eve, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the crash happened on I-110 North near the I-110/I-10 split around 8 p.m.

Emergency responders said two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Drivers should find another route. It is unknown when all lanes will reopen.

