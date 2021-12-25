Christmas flight cancellations causing frustration for Baton Rouge travelers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of travelers are left stuck ahead of Christmas after two major airlines announced cancellations due to the staffing shortages because of COVID.

Delta Airlines and United Airlines together canceled more than 600 flights on Friday and Saturday. Baton Rouge native Tramelle Howard is currently in Nashville for the Titans vs 49ers game and had his return flight canceled and rebooked. Delta notified Howard of his flight change Thursday night.

“So, I was on Twitter and one of my friends tweeted me asked me what flight I was flying on back home,” said Howard. “And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I clicked the tweet, saw the story that they canceled a lot of flights, and sure enough, I checked my email and I was a part of that number.”

RELATED: Airlines cancel Christmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages

Howard was supposed to fly to Atlanta, then fly back to Baton Rouge to make it home for Christmas.

“Delta had canceled my flight back to Baton Rouge and they told me there was nothing I needed to do but they had rebooked me for a flight the day after Christmas, which is Sunday morning at 7 o’clock,” explained Howard.

Howard said it is frustrating but he refuses to stress himself out about it.

“I just take it as a glass-half-full mentality. There’s nothing I can do about it. I can’t get in the plane and fly myself, so I have to deal with the punches as they come,” emphasized Howard.

He said he will get a rental and make that nine-hour drive back home only as a last resort. But for now, he plans to spend his Christmas in Nashville.

“So, it’s Netflix ... a Christmas Netflix in Nashville instead of Baton Rouge now,” noted Howard.

CLICK HERE to check flights at BTR.

CLICK HERE to check flights at Louis Armstrong.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.