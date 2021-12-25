Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2 seriously injured, 10 displaced after Christmas morning house fire

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten people are out of a home after a duplex fire early Saturday morning in Baton Rouge.

Crews say they arrived at the scene in the 8200 block of Skysail Avenue around 2:12 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 to find one side of the duplex heavily engulfed in flames.

According to a spokesman with the St. George Fire Department, four residents escaped the fire but two suffered serious burn injuries. Officials report a child aged 10 to 12 and a female estimated to be in her late 20′s were treated and taken to BRGMC Bluebonnet by EMS.

Two uninjured children went to a neighbor’s house and are with family members.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 2:46 a.m., according to the department.

Six members of a family living in the adjacent duplex escaped unharmed.

Although the fire was primarily on one side, both residences were deemed unlivable.

St. George Fire investigators were called to the scene. The fire is under investigation and the cause is undetermined at this time.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the two families, 4 adults and 6 children.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 25
One of the warmest Christmas days on record
Bonfires on the levee
Bonfires on the levee
Police are investigating a crash on I-110 North near the I-110/I-10 split involving multiple...
3-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital in serious condition
Baton Rouge Metro Airport
Christmas flight cancellations causing frustration for Baton Rouge travelers