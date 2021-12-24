Shoppers stand in long lines on Christmas Eve to make in-person purchases

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s the night before Christmas but some shoppers say they are not done yet and they are hoping to get some last-minute deals.

Sometimes, getting into the Christmas spirit is finding that perfect gift to give to a loved one.

“I think it’s the hustle and bustle of the crowds that gets us going; we always wait to the last minute,” said Avis Chaney “Like I said before, we do have a $5 gift challenge with the kids and ourselves, where we will go out to the five-dollar stores and buy what we can for $5 and then give it back to each other.”

Chaney and her husband are making sure they have everything crossed off their list, even if it’s the day before Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, they were just glad to do it in person.

“Well, we thought we was going to beat the crowd today, to get out a little early before everybody else, and yet, we still had to stand in a little line to get into the stores but it wasn’t that bad. Everybody was friendly. Everybody is in the holiday mood, so that’s what it’s really about,” added Chaney.

This holiday season, more folks are choosing to shop in person. According to a Retail Brew survey, 71% of people will shop in person once a week and it suspects that number to increase whenever the pandemic slows down.

Mangers over at the Tanger Outlet Center said they have seen more foot traffic this holiday season than last year. One of the reasons why is because of the supply chain issues.

For Jamien Sampson, it’s the reason why he was out shopping for his dad on Christmas Eve instead of online.

“Shipping has been different; I think since the pandemic started, things like Amazon Prime aren’t really as reliable as they used to be,” said Sampson. “Two-day shipping isn’t as fast as it used to be.”

Sampson added he knows that he will be able to leave with something. It may be last minute but he said it’s the thought that counts.

The Tanger Outlet Center will be closed on Christmas Day but will reopen on December 26 around 10 am.

