Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Pick up a free at-home COVID-19 test from the BRFD

Some areas in Louisiana are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Some areas in Louisiana are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can pick up a free at-home COVID-19 test right before Christmas in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced several fire stations throughout the area will be distributing tests Friday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Test quantity is limited to one per person and will be distributed while supplies last.

DECEMBER 24TH ONLY:

  • Station 3 — 3142 Evangeline St
  • Station 8 — 150 S. Wooddale Drive
  • Station 9 — 4025 Perkins Rd
  • Station 10 — 7380 Menlo Drive
  • Station 11 — 3186 Highland Rd
  • Station 12 — 555 Government St
  • Station 13 — 835 Sharp Rd
  • Station 14 — 4121 Harding Blvd
  • Station 19 — 11010 Coursey Blvd

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

For people who end up with COVID, monoclonal antibody infusions are showing to be a promising...
LDH: Federal allocations of monoclonal antibody treatments paused due to Omicron variant’s resistance to monoclonal antibody therapies
Louisiana lawmakers advance bill making it easier for nurse practitioners to practice without...
Compared to last holiday season, medical professionals say they see progress during the pandemic
File
LDH estimates proportion of Omicron cases is more than 84% in Louisiana
Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits