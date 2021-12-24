Pick up a free at-home COVID-19 test from the BRFD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can pick up a free at-home COVID-19 test right before Christmas in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced several fire stations throughout the area will be distributing tests Friday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Test quantity is limited to one per person and will be distributed while supplies last.

DECEMBER 24TH ONLY:

Station 3 — 3142 Evangeline St

Station 8 — 150 S. Wooddale Drive

Station 9 — 4025 Perkins Rd

Station 10 — 7380 Menlo Drive

Station 11 — 3186 Highland Rd

Station 12 — 555 Government St

Station 13 — 835 Sharp Rd

Station 14 — 4121 Harding Blvd

Station 19 — 11010 Coursey Blvd

