One of the warmest Christmas days on record

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looks like another round of fog to start the morning, which is a similar pattern that we’ll see over the next several mornings. No dense fog advisory at this time but expect reduced visibilities.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 24 (WAFB)

The forecast for today calls for skies to become mostly sunny, once the fog burns off, then we’ll warm up to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Christmas Eve tonight will be partly cloudy with another round of fog developing after midnight, lows mild in the lower 60s.

Christmas Day Saturday will be similar with morning fog, followed by a mix of sun and clouds, warm highs near 80 degrees.

By the way, if we do hit 80 on Christmas, it will be just outside the top three warmest on record for the Baton Rouge area.

The holiday weekend looks dry and warm, in fact, most of the ten-day forecast looks to be on the unseasonably warm side with forecast highs in the upper 70s much of next week too. The next chance of rain will be on Tuesday, low-end chances at around 20-30%, the same expected from Tuesday through the end of the ten day. Take care and have a happy and safe Christmas.

