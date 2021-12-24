Man arrested on aggravated arson charges in connection to Zachary house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested on charges of aggravated arson, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, Baton Rouge fire investigators arrested DeAndre Duncan.

The Zachary Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office helped with the arrest.

Officials report the Zachary Fire Department responded a house fire in the 3900 block of Florida Street in Zachary Thursday night. Baton Rouge fire investigators we called to the scene.

After gathering evidence at the scene, they were able to determine that a car was set on fire and that fire spread to the home.

According to arrest records, Deandre Duncan allegedly had been texting and calling a female victim stating he was outside and wanted her to come outside.

When she did not comply, Duncan threatened her, according to authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO confirmed within minutes of the last text messages and phone calls, a fire was discovered on her car under the carport at her home.

Authorities report Duncan allegedly set the victim’s car on fire that extended to the victim’s home.

DeAndre Duncan was booked into parish prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.