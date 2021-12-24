Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSP pleads with holiday drivers to make safety their top priority

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are pleading with drivers to make safety on the roads their top priority.

They noted 16 lives were lost in Louisiana following crashes on highways during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period a few weeks ago.

Tpr. Derek Senegal with LSP said drivers need to avoid distractions while behind the wheel, giving their commute their undivided attention.

”You may not be the cause of the crash; crashes are preventable,” said Senegal. “You may not be the cause but not being distracted on the road because you may have some family members in the car with you. Just make sure you pay attention to what’s going on around you.”

Senegal added drivers can expect to see more patrol cars throughout the weekend. This, as law enforcement fights to avoid a repeat of Thanksgiving traffic fatality rates and minimize some risks on the highways.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, California attorney Michael Avenatti leaves a...
Avenatti likely to testify at trial over Stormy Daniels deal
The good news for Louisiana travelers is flights appear to be on schedule, for the most part,...
Flights out of Baton Rouge appear on schedule
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are pleading with drivers to make safety on the roads...
LSP pleads with holiday drivers to make safety their top priority
Baton Rouge Metro Airport (Source: WAFB)
Baton Rouge flights appear on schedule; travelers urged to check status