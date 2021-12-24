Holiday closures, schedules in the Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may want to double check before you head to any destination in the Capital Area over the next several days. The holidays may impact business hours and schedules. Below are some closures and modifications you can expect in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas:

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY CURBSIDE GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION SCHEDULE, CITY-PARISH BUILDINGS HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

City-Parish announced the following garbage, trash and recycling service schedule will be in effect this holiday season. There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Day; all services will resume on residents’ next regular scheduled collection day. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Day. Due to the large amount of trash expected after the holidays, Monday and Tuesday collection may extend into the following morning. Please leave full carts at the curb if not collected by the end of the day on Monday or Tuesday.

Garbage and recycling services will remain active on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, and the North Landfill will remain open for normal Saturday operating hours on New Year’s Day.

Any residents who need to report a missed garbage or recycling service, request a recycling cart, or report other garbage or recycling related issues should contact the City-Parish by dialing 3-1-1 or 225-389-3090, going online to http://311.brla.gov , or downloading the free Red Stick 311 app on Apple or Android devices.

CITY-PARISH BUILDINGS

City-Parish buildings will be closed Friday, December 24 and Monday, December 27 for the Christmas Holiday and Friday, December 31 for the New Year’s Holiday. The tax officer within the Sheriff’s Office in City Hall will be open on Friday, December 31, but closed Friday, December 24 and Monday, December 27.

Please be aware that all City of Baker offices will be closed Friday, December 24th and Monday, December 27th.

Please note that Monday, December 27th has been declared a legal holiday due to the Governor’s Proclamation No. 215 JBE 2021.

THE CITY OF BAKER

Please be aware that all City of Baker offices will be closed Friday, December 24th and Monday, December 27th.

Please note that Monday, December 27th has been declared a legal holiday due to the Governor’s Proclamation No. 215 JBE 2021.

The City of Baker wishes everyone a safe and joyous Holiday!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.