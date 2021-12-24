Baton Rouge flights appear on schedule; travelers urged to check status

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Don’t be surprised if you face a few flight delays or even cancellations across the country.

The good news is flights appear to be on schedule, for the most part, at BTR. Still, you’ll want to check on things before you even arrive at the terminal.

When a crew visited the airport earlier in the day, everything appeared to be moving pretty smoothly.

Flights at the New Orleans International Airport also appear to be arriving and taking off on time, for the most part.

