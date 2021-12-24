Family of toddler slain in Memorial Day shooting gives bikes, toys ahead of Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a special day for dozens of kids in Baton Rouge, all because of one precious girl.

One-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown was one of three people killed at the Fairway View Apartment on Memorial Day, May 31.

RELATED: Vigil held for 1-year-old shot, killed while swimming in pool on Memorial Day

Brown was at the pool with her parents when she was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

After she died, her family started the ‘JT Brown Movement’. The baby’s grandmother, Hope Provost, said their goal is to show the world that violence is never the answer.

Just before Christmas, the organization held their inaugural bike raffle at Longfellow Park. The group gifted over 30 bikes and toys to any kid that showed up.

Her grandparents said there’s still a pink bike that sits her their house that Ja’Tyri never got the chance to ride.

“Doing what I’m doing, it’s giving me strength,” Provost said. “It’s a bittersweet moment because we don’t have Ja’Tyri. We wish she was here, but of course it’s wishful thinking because she’s not.”

“It’s difficult. It’s still unbelievable,” said Precious Hayes, Brown’s other grandmother.

There was food, face painting, and the organization made sure that each kid walked away with a gift. Provost said this charitable work is her form of therapy.

“It’s been almost 7 months since my baby has been gone, and I find myself in that dark space a lot, but with the help of my husband, my kids, my extended family, I’ve been getting through it,” said Provost.

Given the record number of killings we’ve had in Baton Rouge in 2021, they felt it was important to send this message to the public.

”Just love on each other because you never know when it’s over with,” said Hayes. The goal is to keep this going for years to come. ”We’re not going to stop. This is only the beginning for the JT Brown Movement,” said Provost.

The organization had to reschedule a ‘Stop the Violence’ bike ride last week due to the weather. They plan to hold it at a later date in January. We’ll update this story with all the information once the new date is set.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.