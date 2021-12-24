Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Family of six displaced after accidental house fire

A family of six is out of a home after a house fire Friday, Dec. 24 on Rhodes Ave.
A family of six is out of a home after a house fire Friday, Dec. 24 on Rhodes Ave.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of six has been displaced after a house fire early Friday morning, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials say the fire happened in the 2300 block of Rhodes Ave. just before 3:30 a.m. Dec. 24.

A family of six is out of a home after a house fire on Rhodes Ave. Friday, Dec. 24.
A family of six is out of a home after a house fire on Rhodes Ave. Friday, Dec. 24.(BRFD)

The BRFD says the fire was an accident, caused by something that was left unattended on the stove.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from two windows of the home. One adult and five children made it out safely.

Crews made their way into the home and found the fire in the kitchen area. They put the fire out before it could spread.

The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

The displaced family will be staying with a relative, the BRFD has confirmed.

EMS, BRPD, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 24
One of the warmest Christmas days on record
Holiday closures, schedules in the Capital Area
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Family of toddler slain in Memorial Day shooting gives bikes, toys ahead of Christmas
Louisiana lawmakers advance bill making it easier for nurse practitioners to practice without...
Compared to last holiday season, medical professionals say they see progress during the pandemic