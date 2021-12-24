EBR AND LDH give out 1400 take home covid tests ahead of Christmas gatherings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health distributed 1400 take-home covid tests to fire stations around East Baton Rouge Parish.

The tests were largely gone by noon, according to LDH it was an effort to expand testing before the state gathers for Christmas. According to LDH, it “recommends getting tested multiple times before traveling, before a gathering, and upon returning from traveling.”

Mark Armstrong, a spokesman with EBR’s Mayor-President’s office said the goal is to keep current surge of Covid-19 cases at bay.

“We may be seeing another surge, I think that’s apparent at this point, so any time you’re exposed or you have symptoms you need to go get tested, but particularly when we’re here in the holidays and there’s a new variant and there’s a new surge that’s occurring, we really need people thinking about getting tested,” Armstrong said.

IT is unclear if the parish and LDH will continue to distribute take-home covid tests to fire stations in the future. Armstrong said the parish is working with LDH to ensure widespread testing and vaccination efforts in the future.

If you were not able to get a take home test on Friday, Armstrong says pharmacies and clinics around the area have the tests available.

