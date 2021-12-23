Woman’s NICU Celebrates the Holidays

The following was provided to WAFB by Woman’s Hospital:

BATON ROUGE, La. (Woman’s Hospital) - The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Woman’s Hospital kicked off its festive celebrations with a holiday photo shoot earlier this week.

Woman’s staff worked to coordinate photos with various props - including a cardboard Santa - to help ensure approximately 60 babies did not miss out on their first holiday photos. These photos are just one of the many activities Woman’s NICU Family Support Program has planned to help bring the holiday spirit to patients and their families this year.

The Level III-S, 84-bed NICU at Woman’s is the largest in Louisiana. The unit design allows each family to have their own room rather than many babies and families sharing one large room. It also serves as a regional referral center for surrounding area hospitals. The unit has neonatologists, physician specialists, and specially trained NICU nurses, respiratory therapists and technicians available around the clock to provide quality care to infants who are premature, critically ill or require surgical intervention.

