Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Woman’s NICU Celebrates the Holidays

Woman’s Hospital holds a holiday photo shoot with babies in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit...
Woman’s Hospital holds a holiday photo shoot with babies in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) earlier this week.(Source: Woman's Hospital)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was provided to WAFB by Woman’s Hospital:

BATON ROUGE, La. (Woman’s Hospital) - The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Woman’s Hospital kicked off its festive celebrations with a holiday photo shoot earlier this week.

Woman’s staff worked to coordinate photos with various props - including a cardboard Santa - to help ensure approximately 60 babies did not miss out on their first holiday photos. These photos are just one of the many activities Woman’s NICU Family Support Program has planned to help bring the holiday spirit to patients and their families this year.

Caption

The Level III-S, 84-bed NICU at Woman’s is the largest in Louisiana. The unit design allows each family to have their own room rather than many babies and families sharing one large room. It also serves as a regional referral center for surrounding area hospitals. The unit has neonatologists, physician specialists, and specially trained NICU nurses, respiratory therapists and technicians available around the clock to provide quality care to infants who are premature, critically ill or require surgical intervention.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

Baton Rouge native Tyricia Clark was among 8 pastry chefs chosen from across the country to...
Baton Rouge Pastry Chef competes on new Netflix series
Baton Rouge native Tyricia Clark was among 8 pastry chefs chosen from across the country to...
Baton Rouge Pastry Chef competes on new Netflix series
Woman’s Hospital holds a holiday photo shoot with babies in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit...
Woman’s NICU Celebrates the Holidays
Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one person dead in Fordoche,...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Fordoche