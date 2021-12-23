WAFB’s Liz Koh celebrated during 2021 #WCW Awards & Soirée

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB 9News This Morning Anchor, Liz Koh, was celebrated for being a leader, pioneer and innovator in the Capital Area during the 2021 #WCW Awards & Soirée.

The awards banquet was held Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

Along with the multi-talented Liz Koh, nine other women in the community were honored and celebrated.

According to Tiffany Dickerson, the creator of the event, the goal of the evening was to recognize women who are active in volunteerism.

The award recipients were applauded for leading inspiring lives and have proven to be a powerful force to be reckoned with within their communities and in the lives of others.

The event was sold-out.

2021 HONOREES

*Adonica Duggan

*Katie Baron

*Lisa Marshall

*Leslie Charleville

*Meghan Matt

*Emilia Gilbert Henry

*Felicia Stevens

*LaTangela Fay Sherman

*Michelle Porche

*Liz Koh

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Sherin Dauwd & Raina Vallot

Co-Founders

Power Pump Girls

Congratulations to all of the amazing women who were awarded.

Job well done, Liz!

