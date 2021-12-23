Unusually warm, staying dry into the Christmas weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One more cold start around the area this morning will give way to much warmer weather as we head toward the Christmas weekend. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine again today, with highs climbing to near 70 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 23 (WAFB)

The mild and dry weather is good news for those looking to get some last-minute shopping done.

Building high pressure will result in even warmer weather beginning on Christmas Eve and likely continuing into next week through the final days of 2021. Friday starts off in the low 50s, with highs climbing into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Patchy morning fog can’t be ruled out, but nothing widespread is expected at this point.

Santa will arrive to some mild weather in south Louisiana late Friday night/early Saturday morning, with Christmas lows only expected to reach the low 60s. And in a forecast certain to disappoint many looking for that holiday ‘feel’, highs will climb to near 80° under partly cloudy skies.

If the high manages to reach 80° in Baton Rouge, that would tie for the 5th warmest Christmas on record in Baton Rouge, in records dating back to 1893. That would also make 3 of the 8 warmest Christmas Days on record for the Capital City just in the last 7 years.

The warm weather shows no signs of breaking next week, with morning starts in the low to mid 60s, and afternoon highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. The only change next week is that a few showers will be possible from Tuesday through the end of the week, including on New Year’s Eve. Toward the end of our 10-day outlook, there are some hints that a cold front may finally arrive for the first weekend of 2022.

