Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Spicy Three-Meat Pastalaya

By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everybody’s had jambalaya, but what about pastalaya? Pastalaya is a popular version of jambalaya made with pasta instead of rice. This dish is wonderful for tailgating at the football games or even watching the game at home.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

½ pound pork butt, (1-inch) cubed

½ pound sliced andouille sausage

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, (1-inch) cubed

3 cups penne pasta

¼ cup bacon fat

1½ cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

¼ cup sliced garlic

¼ cup minced jalapeño pepper

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, with liquid

½ cup Southern™ Cajun Bar-B-Que Sauce

1½ cups chicken stock

1½ tsps chopped thyme leaves

1 tbsp chopped basil leaves

¾ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a large Dutch oven, heat bacon fat over medium-high heat. Add pork, sausage and chicken then cook until sausage is browned and fat is rendered, stirring occasionally. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, sliced garlic and minced jalapeño. Cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in diced tomatoes with liquid, barbeque sauce and stock. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add thyme, basil, green onions and parsley then continue to cook 5 additional minutes. Season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Add pasta, blending well into mixture. Reduce heat to low and cook 30 minutes or until pasta is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. NOTE: Medium-sized pasta shells may be substituted for penne pasta.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Spicy Three-Meat Pastalaya (October 21, 2021)
Stirrin' It Up: Curried Sweet Potato & Shrimp Bisque (October 19, 2021)
Curried Sweet Potato & Shrimp Bisque
Curried Sweet Potato & Shrimp Bisque
Stirrin' It Up: Chef Folse’s World-Famous White Chocolate & Bourbon Pecan Pie (October 14, 2021)