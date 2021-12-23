Spicy Three-Meat Pastalaya

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everybody’s had jambalaya, but what about pastalaya? Pastalaya is a popular version of jambalaya made with pasta instead of rice. This dish is wonderful for tailgating at the football games or even watching the game at home.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

½ pound pork butt, (1-inch) cubed

½ pound sliced andouille sausage

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, (1-inch) cubed

3 cups penne pasta

¼ cup bacon fat

1½ cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

¼ cup sliced garlic

¼ cup minced jalapeño pepper

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, with liquid

½ cup Southern™ Cajun Bar-B-Que Sauce

1½ cups chicken stock

1½ tsps chopped thyme leaves

1 tbsp chopped basil leaves

¾ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a large Dutch oven, heat bacon fat over medium-high heat. Add pork, sausage and chicken then cook until sausage is browned and fat is rendered, stirring occasionally. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, sliced garlic and minced jalapeño. Cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in diced tomatoes with liquid, barbeque sauce and stock. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add thyme, basil, green onions and parsley then continue to cook 5 additional minutes. Season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Add pasta, blending well into mixture. Reduce heat to low and cook 30 minutes or until pasta is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. NOTE: Medium-sized pasta shells may be substituted for penne pasta.

