Sheriff: One dead following officer-involved shooting in Fordoche

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they are en route to Fordoche to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday evening.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. when two law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call on Cleveland Road in Fordoche.

One person is deceased, according to Thibodeaux.

Sources said those two law enforcement officers involved work with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Livonia Police Department.

Few other details are available at this time.

WAFB has a crew en route to the scene. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

