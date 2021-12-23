Pumpkin Eggnog Pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most people think of eggnog as simply a Christmastime drink. However, the beverage can be used in recipes like this to add flavor and richness. This is a classic example of how eggnog can spice up an old holiday favorite like pumpkin pie, and turns it into a Halloween treat!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup mashed pumpkin, canned

1 cup eggnog

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

½ cup sugar

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground nutmeg

3 eggs

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell

Method:

Preheat a conventional oven to 350°F. In large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Blend well. Pour mixture into unbaked pie shell. Bake 45 minutes or until knife inserted in center of pie comes out clean. Let cool at least 2 hours before serving.

