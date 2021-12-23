Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

At least 4 injured in fire at ExxonMobil facility in Texas

Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion...
Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas.(Source: OnScene.TV via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (Gray News) - A major fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas, has left at least four people injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility posted to Twitter saying a fire occurred at the location around 1 a.m. local time Thursday.

In tweets of his own, Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion occurred inside the facility. Four people were taken to hospitals, three by LifeFlight and one by ambulance.

No fatalties have been reported, according the sheriff’s office. There have so far been no orders to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

Baytown is located about 30 miles east of Houston.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 23
Unusually warm, staying dry into the Christmas weekend
Davyon Johnson, 11, was honored for his Dec. 9 actions to help both a choking classmate and a...
Middle schooler saves 2 lives on same day
Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Juries for Kimberly Potter, Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes are deliberating in three...
Verdict watch continues as juries deliberate in 3 major trials