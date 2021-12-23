A much warmer than normal Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The warming trend kicks into high gear over the next couple of days. Highs Thursday will approach if not reach 70°.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 23 (WAFB)

Morning lows Christmas Eve will be nowhere near as cold as previous mornings dipping only into the low 50°s. Christmas Eve could be a breezy day with wind gusts in the upper teens to low 20 mph range. If you have plans for midnight mass the weather will be very mild. Watch for some patchy fog as you head home though.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 23 (WAFB)

Christmas morning will see some areas of fog until about 9 a.m. A pocket or two of dense fog will be possible. Give yourself an extra minute or two if you plan to be on the roads early Christmas morning. Skies will remain partly cloudy with breezy winds at times. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach 80° on Christmas Day. That would make it one of the top 5 warmest Christmas Day’s on record. Needless to say you’ll be trading in the tacky sweater for a tacky t-shirt. Temperatures Christmas Day will be 15-20 degrees warmer than normal!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 23 (WAFB)

The weather stays much warmer than normal as we move into next week. Highs will hover around 80° with lows a good 20-25 degrees warmer than normal. We stay dry through Monday before we bring a slight chance for rain back into the forecast beginning Tuesday. A series of disturbances will pass to the north, but just clip the local area enough to trigger a few daily showers. Long range models continue to hint at our next cold front arriving after the New Year.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 23 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.